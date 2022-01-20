VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading Up 0.5%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 45,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 77,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

