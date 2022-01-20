Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $164.38

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.38 and last traded at $164.41, with a volume of 11923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $503,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

