Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.17

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.17 and last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 154380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,160,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after buying an additional 697,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,101,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

