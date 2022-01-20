Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $244.87

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.87 and last traded at $244.87, with a volume of 42906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after purchasing an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

