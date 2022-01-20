Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 198,462 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

