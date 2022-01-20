Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Down 5.2%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 730,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,912,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

