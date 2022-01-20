VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 18,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.85 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
