VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 18,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.85 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

