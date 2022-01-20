Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Hits $3.18

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00007818 BTC on exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $124.16 million and approximately $836,976.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00325515 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.36 or 0.01271454 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,103,677 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

