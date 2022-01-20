Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VEC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,108. The firm has a market cap of $563.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vectrus by 363.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Vectrus in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vectrus by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

