Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $702.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,829.26 or 0.99802054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00297898 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00395678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00161559 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.