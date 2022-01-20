Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Ventas stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

