Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.85 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Venus has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $127.44 million and $22.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.67 or 0.00027421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00099804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.62 or 1.00061989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038654 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.20 or 0.00465572 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

