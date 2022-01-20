Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Cap of $127.70 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Verasity has a market cap of $127.70 million and $34.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

