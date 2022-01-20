Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Vericel worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $10,384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,302.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

