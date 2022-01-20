Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 431,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,416. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.58. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

