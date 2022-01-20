Verso Token (VSO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

