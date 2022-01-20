Verso Tops One Day Trading Volume of $151,977.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $151,977.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.