Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,737,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,735. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

