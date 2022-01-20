Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

