Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.97

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.97 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.39). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 8,148 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.28. The stock has a market cap of £28.81 million and a PE ratio of -33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

