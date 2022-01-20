Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $166,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 26,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,422. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

