Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $7.00. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2,662 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

