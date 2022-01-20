Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,173 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 1,109,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,646. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.