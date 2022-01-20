Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Shares Down 5.2%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 887,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 898,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

About Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

