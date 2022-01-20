VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $32.36 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

