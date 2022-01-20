VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $553,925.53

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $553,925.53 and approximately $512.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 2,094.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

