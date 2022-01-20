Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €119.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €119.00 ($135.23) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.69 ($122.37).

Shares of DG traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €98.19 ($111.58). 1,145,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.12 and its 200-day moving average is €90.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

