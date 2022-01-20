Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €113.00 ($128.41) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

Shares of DG traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €98.19 ($111.58). 1,145,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.65.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

