Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $701,867.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

