Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $175,300.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $175,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,646. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
