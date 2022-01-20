Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $175,300.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $175,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,646. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

