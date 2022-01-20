Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Cut by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Virtu Financial worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

VIRT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 4,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.