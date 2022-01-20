VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.