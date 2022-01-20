Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.77. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 66,861 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

