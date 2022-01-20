Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONOY stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $1.9855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 15.6%.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

