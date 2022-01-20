VoteCoin (VOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $56,249.65 and $3.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00301832 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00084285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00121801 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000109 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars.

