VouchForMe Market Capitalization Reaches $300,364.83 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VouchForMe

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

