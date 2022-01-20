Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.23 or 0.00023257 BTC on exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $401,351.59 and $102,139.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 60,664 coins and its circulating supply is 43,504 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

