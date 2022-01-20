Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,983. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.