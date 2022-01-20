W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

Shares of GWW opened at $497.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.25. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

