Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WTRH stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -1.74.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

