Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Up 16.8% in December

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WTRH stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -1.74.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.
About Waitr
Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
