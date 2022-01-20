Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.48% of Walker & Dunlop worth $526,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 59.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

