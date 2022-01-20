Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €85.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.63 ($91.62).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded up €7.34 ($8.34) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €101.50 ($115.34). 365,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 1 year high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €84.70 and a 200-day moving average of €78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

