Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,889 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

