Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

