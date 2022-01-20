Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $155.27 and last traded at $156.02, with a volume of 2211759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

