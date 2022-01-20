WazirX (WRX) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $337.26 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.97 or 0.07467215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.05 or 0.99938657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007932 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

