Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
