Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 6336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

