Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 664160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $13,193,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Weber by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $2,814,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

