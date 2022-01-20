Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/14/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

1/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/6/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/5/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant raised the estimate for discovered recoverable resources from the Stabroek Block, located offshore Guyana, to 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. To capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand, the company is trying to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions. However, the company’s above-average capital spending program has got investors concerned. For years, it overspent on projects that generated soft returns. This, along with the pandemic, has weakened its financials. Also, ExxonMobil relied on debt capital to sustain shareholder payments, which is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

12/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/1/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $309.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.